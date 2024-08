DATES have been confirmed for Harvest events in Whittington.

St Giles Church will host a Harvest Festival Service at 10.30am on 29th September.

It will be a joint service with congregations from St Mary’s Weeford and St Bart’s Hints invited.

Meanwhile, a harvest lunch will be on 3rd October at 12.30 pm. Bookings can be made by emailing jbooker@parkbarn.co.uk or calling 07802 212123.