A PATIENT at St Giles Hospice had his “final wish” granted just days before he and his partner said their final goodbyes to each other.

When staff heard that Sean Carter wanted to get married to Annette, they started planning and managed to arrange a ceremony at the Whittington hospice in just a few days.

The couple made their wedding vows in the hospice gardens surrounded by a small group of close friends and family.

Annette said:

“Sean and I had always thought we’d missed the boat when it came to marriage after we’d been together for so long. “We were so grateful for everyone who helped make our dream come true.”

The hospice team provided Annette with a wedding dress that had been donated to one of their charity shops, decorated Sean’s room and gardens, and arranged for a photographer to be on hand to ensure the couple’s wedding day would be an unforgettable and happy occasion.

Annette said:

“It was such an amazing day for us, one that I will never forget. “Sean was one in a million, and I miss him more and more each day – he was so special to everyone. “All the team at St Giles did Sean proud. They couldn’t have done enough for him and us as a family. “The hospice was a lovely place to be – it always felt like a home from home for all of us.”

Kristy Clayton, director of clinical services at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re so glad we could be a part of Sean and Annette’s special day. “At St Giles, our priority is always to provide personalised care that goes beyond just physical support. It was a privilege to have been able to fulfil Sean’s final wish. “The team worked tirelessly to ensure everything was perfect, from the decorations to the dress, to the flowers in the garden, and most importantly, ensuring that Sean was comfortable throughout. “Moments like these remind us why we do what we do.”