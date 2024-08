A BRAVE display saw Lichfield narrowly beaten at home by Fordhouses.

The 32 run defeat leaves the city side sat just above the bottom two in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Lichfield were sent in to the field first and saw Fordhouses held to 233-9 in their 50 overs.

The home side’s response was a brave one as they fought hard with the bat – but they fell just short of the target sheet being dismissed for 201.