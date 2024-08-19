FORD Fiesta owners are being urged to be on their guard after an attempt to steal one in Streethay.

Staffordshire Police said the incident happened at around 11.30pm last night (18th August).

A spokesperson said a Ford Fiesta ST was targeted on the Roman Heights estate:

“Offenders were disturbed by the vehicle owner, who described them as two males wearing masks. “Once disturbed, the offenders kicked the wing mirror off the car and then made their escape in a black vehicle, possibly a 3 or 5 series BMW or Ford Focus. “Ford Fiestas remain high on the list of stolen vehicles – additional security is highly advised.”