AN event in memory of a Burntwood fundraiser has had a record-breaking year.

The Stephen Sutton Ride-Out [SSRO] held in May raised £14,045 For Teenage Cancer Trust.

Stephen’s mother Jane Sutton said:

“This year’s total is not only a record but way beyond anyone’s expectations, and I must thank the members of the organising team John, Gill, Jo, Chris, Lys, Ade, Phil and Tracey. Without the dedication, enthusiasm and support of this small team the SSRO could not be staged.”

This year’s event also enjoyed a record turnout of 633 motorbikes which assembled on Lichfield Rugby Club car park ahead of their 26-mile journey through villages on the outskirts of Lichfield and Tamworth before ending at Burntwood Rugby Club.

Jane added:

“The crowds along the route were larger than ever, which is heart-warming when you consider Stephen passed away ten years ago.

“I’d also like to thank Charlotte Aspley, Community Champion at Tesco, for fundraising throughout May, raising just under £1,000, and Tracie Paul, Community Champion at Morrisons in Burntwood, for providing the opportunity for us to promote the SSRO and sell event merchandise outside the store’s main entrance.

“Both Lichfield and Burntwood Rugby clubs need a mention for allowing us to use their premises for the start and finish of the Ride Out.

“The event is only a success because of everyone who supports it from local businesses, stall holders, marshals, participants, volunteers, spectators – I can’t thank you all enough.

“The £14,045 raised this year brings the total given to Teenage Cancer Trust since the first SSRO in 2013 to over £89,000 – a truly astonishing figure.”