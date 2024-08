A POPULAR open mic spoken word event will return to Lichfield next month.

The Top Hat session will be held in the Lichfield Garrick’s Studio on 18th September.

It will be hosted by Joss Musgrove Knibb. She said:

“We want to make sure that everyone who comes along gets their chance to step up to the mic, so names will be drawn from a top hat live on stage to make sure the process is as fair as possible.”

Admission is £3.