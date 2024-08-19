PEOPLE are being invited to put their best foot forward to raise money for a lifesaving charity.

The Midlands Air Ambulance’s Walk4Life challenge takes place in September.

It sees people asked to walk 12,000 steps across the month to help fund the charity’s missions.

People can register online and begin tracking their daily steps from 1st September. Participants who raise £40 or more in sponsorship will receive a free Midlands Air Ambulance Charity supporter t-shirt.

Emma Wood, the charity’s head of fundraising and engagement, said:

“We are incredibly thankful for the unwavering support from our communities who help keep our lifesaving service operational. “By joining the Walk4Life Challenge, you are playing a crucial role in our emergency response efforts and lifesaving missions. “Every step you take and every pound you raise makes a substantial difference.”

For more information about the Walk4Life Challenge and how to get involved, visit midlandsairambulance.com.