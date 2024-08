A LICHFIELD group is hosting a “fungal foray” later this year as they shine a light on an important part of the local environmental ecosystem.

Beverly Rhodes will lead the Lichfield Wildlife Group event in Beacon Park from 10am on 19th October.

The walk will meet outside the Lakeside Bistro. Places are £3 for adults with under 16s going free.

For more details call 01543 257812 or visit facebook.com/lichfieldwildlifegroup.