CHASETOWN will head out on the road as they look to secure their first league win of the season.

The Scholars travel to Newcastle Town this evening (20th August) on tieback of a disappointing defeat in the FA Cup against Ashby Ivanhoe at the weekend.

Their two previous league outings this campaign have seen Mark Swann’s men suffer a heavy defeat at Clitheroe and draw 3-3 with Congleton Town.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.