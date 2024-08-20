A SCHEME supporting Lichfield families with the cost of school uniforms is hosting two more events.

The Back to School Bank initiative saw people able to pick up pre-loved items at the Guildhall.

Lichfield City Council said it had decid e to run two more sessions followingnth success of the initial one.

They will be held between 12pm and 6pm at Lichfield Social Club’s fun day on 26th August, and at the Food Bank at Curborough Community Centre from 10am to midday on 2nd September.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“It was fantastic to see everyone getting ready to return to school, choosing items of uniform and stationery. “Thank you to every who donated new and well looked after items at Tesco, Morrisons or the city council offices. I am so pleased that we can keep these items from going to landfill by reusing them. “I am looking forward to seeing everyone at the next events.”