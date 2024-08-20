AN opticians in Lichfield is celebrating the success of an apprentice after he completed his qualifications.

Jack Weaver, 20, who joined Specsavers on Market Street just over a year ago, has achieved a distinction in the Laboratory Technician apprenticeship.

Store director Praful Patel said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Jack. “When he first started with us, he had no optical experience, so to have completed his apprenticeship and become a qualified lab technician in just 15 months is a huge achievement.”

Jack said:

“I’ve had such a positive experience during my apprenticeship. “I feel lucky to be able to work with a really supportive team and learning on the job has enabled me to develop my skills. “I’m grateful my hard work has paid off, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my career at Specsavers.”