A MAN has been jailed after police spotted him being involved in a drug deal in Lichfield last year.

Scott Allsop, 43 and from Lichfield, was sent to prison for three years and two months at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges – two counts of possession with intent to supply both cocaine and MDMA and being concerned in the supply of ketamine.

The court heard how Allsop had approached a black Ford Fiesta at a location off Falkland Road at around 6pm on 5th April last year.

Officers saw him involved in a hand-to-hand transaction and later searched his property. A large amount of ecstasy tablets was discovered along with cocaine, ketamine, cash, scales and unused snap bags. He was arrested and later admitted the three offences in court.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Allsop was blatant in his criminal activity and our further searches showed him to be involved in significant levels of drug supply. “This is a positive result for the team who continue to work tirelessly to tackle the supply of drugs across our area and I hope it shows how we are determined to get dealers out of our communities and behind bars, where they belong.”