Life Church. Picture: Google Streetview

A NEW exercise class in Lichfield is set to launch following a successful trial.

Instructor Julie Nicholas will host the weekly hour-long sessions at Life Church in Netherstowe at 10.30am from 5th September.

The classes are suitable for older adults, those with a disability or who want to exercise at a slower pace.

Julie said:

“You can start slowly if you haven’t exercised for a while, but it is certainly the case that if you don’t move it you lose it.”

The first class is free. For more details call Julie on 07758 650617.

