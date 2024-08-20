PEOPLE are being urged to plan ahead for healthcare with the August Bank Holiday approaching.

NHS chiefs in Staffordshire are reminding residents that some GP surgeries and pharmacies will have limited opening hours on 26th August.

People are being told to check they have supplies of medication and have ordered any repeat prescriptions in advance to avoid any last minute issues.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“The August Bank Holiday is a wonderful time to spend with loved ones, however it also brings challenges with pharmacy and GP closures. “Avoid long waits by ensuring your medicines are restocked and repeat prescriptions ordered. “Having enough medication for conditions like diabetes, asthma and chronic pain is crucial to prevent complications and hospital visits. “Please ensure your medication covers the holiday period.”

A holiday pharmacy rota will be in effect, with pharmacists available to provide health advice without appointments.

People can check opening hours using the Find a Pharmacy service on the NHS website.