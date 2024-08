FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of the Whittington Countryside Fair.

The event takes place at Bit End Field between 10am and 4.30pm on 7th September.

It will feature a range of entertainment, activities and stalls – including axe throwing, a Punch and Judy show, bouncy castles and craft stalls.

There will also be live music, food outlets and a car show.

Volunteers are still being sought and can contact Bob Wood via wcforganiser1@gmail.com or 07722 646449 if they can help on the day.