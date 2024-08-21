MINDFULNESS in the garden will be the focus of a session for youngsters in Shenstone.

Dobbies garden centre will host the free Little Seedlings Club event at 11am on 1st September.

Aimed at children between four and ten, the session will focus on the benefits of being present in the moment and connecting with nature using the different senses.

Emma Drain, from Dobbies, said:

“The Little Seedlings Club in our Shenstone store is a fantastic way for children to learn about the natural world and introducing kids to mindfulness through gardening can help them build a positive relationship with nature and their own emotions.”

For more details about the Little Seedlings Club and to book a spot visit www.dobbies.com/events.