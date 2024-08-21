A SERVICE at the National Memorial Arboretum will honour those who served in the Greek campaign during World War Two.

The Brotherhood of Veterans of the 1941 Greek Campaign will host the commemoration at 11.30am on 7th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Ten thousand men were captured and became Prisoners of War, enduring massive hardship and terrifying trials until liberation. “The horrors of war and incarceration created a band of spirited and brave young men whose camaraderie and resilience survives even to this day. “The Brotherhood exists to ensure that the Greek Campaign of the Second World War and the men who were left behind are not forgotten.”