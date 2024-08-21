PEOPLE who keep birds and poultry are being reminded about new rules being introduced to help reduce avian flu.

Wild migration from mainland Europe during the winter period can spread Avian influenza, which can have a devastating impact on local wildlife and the poultry industry.

From 1st October anyone who keeps birds must register them with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). The law applies to all birdkeepers, whether a large commercial farm or someone with a single bird.

Previously, registration was only required for keepers of more than 50 birds.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards Animal Health team is reminding people to register before the deadline and providing support to individuals and companies affected by the changes.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for animal health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Bird flu can have real implications for local wildlife and the poultry sector, so it’s important that we all do what we can to help reduce cases of it. “There are already strict rules in place and we hope that the new law will help relevant agencies in their responses to tackle any outbreaks of disease. “As always, we urge birdkeepers to remain alert for any signs of the disease and to report suspected cases immediately. People should also ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.”

Further information on the new law is available on the gov.uk website.