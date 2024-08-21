A BUSINESS offering themed play sessions for children is hosting a special event to mark its first anniversary.

Little Kid Town will celebrate the milestone at Shenstone Village Hall from 9.30am to 11am on 1st September.

A spokesperson said:

“As well as our unique role play sets we’ll have glitter tattoos, a magical princess visit, the lovely Avery Baby Crochets, a mini stage for some performance arts fun and a special gift for all our little ones.

Tickets are £13.50 and can be booked at www.Littlekid.town.