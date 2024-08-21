CELEBRITY chef and author Rick Stein is coming to Lichfield.

He will be at the Waterstones store in the city centre at 12.20pm on 25th September to sign copies of his latest book.

Rick Stein’s Food Stories tells the tale of his travels around the UK, sampling the many influences and flavours that shape some of the nation’s most popular dishes.

A spokesperson said:

“The beloved chef delivers a fascinating and extremely tasty exploration of how different cultures have shaped modern British cuisine, sharing a roster of delicious new recipes and stories of immigrant home cooks, farmers, young chefs and other food heroes from across the country.”