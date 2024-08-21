PEOPLE are being asked to take part in a survey as part of plans to boost the electric vehicle charging network across Staffordshire.

The county council will use feedback to help inform the placement of facilities in future.

The authority says it is keen to understand the challenges and opportunities associated with electric vehicle ownership in Staffordshire.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinetember for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are committed to creating a cleaner, greener Staffordshire and making that transition as seamless as possible for residents and businesses. “The survey will help identify the most suitable locations for both on-street and off-street charging points. “I’d encourage everyone to share their thoughts and help us build a comprehensive EV charging network for the county.”

The county council has secured provisional funding of £4.5million from the Department for Transport to support the expansion of the charging network. The authority said the investment was expected to unlock additional private sector funding.

People can complete the survey here.