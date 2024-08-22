A LICHFIELD secondary school is celebrating after students collected their GCSE results.

King Edward VI saw 246 pupils – its largest ever GCSE cohort – receive their grades today (22nd August).

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students. “Many of them have had to overcome their own personal challenges but they have done this by working with staff, parents and carers to achieve their goals. “Whether students are returning to our Sixth Form or going on to courses and apprenticeships elsewhere we wish them the very best for the future. “

The school saw 90% of students achieve a grade 4 or above in English, while 86% achieved the same result in maths.

Nearly 40% of students gained one or more grades 7-9 in Maths or English.

Elsewhere, 60% of students taking Art received a grade 7-9.