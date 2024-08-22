CHILDREN who have taken on this year’s Summer Reading Challenge in Staffordshire are being encouraged to complete it – and collect their stickers, certificate and medal.

Thousands of children in the county have been borrowing books from their local library during the school holidays.

Staff are encouraging those youngsters yet to complete the challenge, to do so before it finishes at the end of August.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s brilliant that so many children have chosen to sign up for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. “We now want to see as many children as possible complete the challenge, so if you’re child hasn’t yet done so, please help them finish it. “It’s important to keep children engaged with reading over the summer holidays. It means they can hit the ground running with their classroom books when they start back at school in September. “As a child growing up, I loved books and I appreciate the importance of reading for children’s education. “Our libraries service also recognises the importance of encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure and the earlier they can start the better. “I do hope that more children and parents take the opportunity to sign up and complete the challenge.”