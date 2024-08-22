A LOCAL entertainment business has signed an agreement to provide acts for a Lichfield pub.

TNT Presents Ltd has signed a partnership with the Turnpike on Boley Park.

It will see the company provide entertainment acts for the venue.

A spokesperon for TNT Presents Ltd said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Turnpike and bring our unique brand of entertainment to Lichfield. “This new contract is a testament to our dedication to providing affordable, high-quality entertainment that resonates with local audiences. “Our success is built on a simple premise of bringing joy to our community through unforgettable performances. “We’re not just booking acts – we’re crafting experiences that bring people together and create lasting memories.”

For more information visit www.tnt-presents.com.