A LOCAL entertainment business has signed an agreement to provide acts for a Lichfield pub.
TNT Presents Ltd has signed a partnership with the Turnpike on Boley Park.
It will see the company provide entertainment acts for the venue.
A spokesperon for TNT Presents Ltd said:
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Turnpike and bring our unique brand of entertainment to Lichfield.
“This new contract is a testament to our dedication to providing affordable, high-quality entertainment that resonates with local audiences.
“Our success is built on a simple premise of bringing joy to our community through unforgettable performances.
“We’re not just booking acts – we’re crafting experiences that bring people together and create lasting memories.”
For more information visit www.tnt-presents.com.