A LICHFIELD headteacher has praised his school’s “excellent results”.

Youngsters at The Friary School joined others across the country collecting their GCSE grades today.

The school saw the vast majority of students secure their first-choice post-16 destinations.

The top grade performers included:

Matt Allen – 9 x 9s, 1 x Dist*

Cherish Chan – 7x 9s, 2 x Dist*, 1 a 8, 1 x Dist

Akito Tokiwa-Smith – 6 x9s, 2 x 8s, 1 x 7, 1 x 5

Eliza Grotane – 5 x 9s, 1 x Dist*, 2 x 8s, 1 x 7, 1 x Dist

Krish Sukhadia – 5 x 9s, 1 x Dist*, 2 x 8s, 1 x 7

Ruby Wright – 5 x 9s, 1 x Dist*, 3 x 8s, 1 x Dist

Callum Finch – 3 x 9s, 2 x Dist*, 3 x 8, 1 x 7, 1 x Dist

Finlay Wright – 4 x 9s, 1 x Dist*, 3 x 8s, 1 x 7, 1 x Dist

Maisie Gear – 5 x 9s, 2 x 8s, 1 x 7, 1 x 6, 1 x 5

Joshua Douglas-Boisson – 3 x 9s, 1 x Dist*, 4 x 8s, 2 x 7s

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“Having been both a headteacher and a parent on results day this year it has been wonderful – and a relief – to see our students secure these excellent results. “We are very much a school that focuses on the individual and their narrative so it matters personally to our staff that our students achieve their very best. “Our attention immediately turns to our next cohort, but there will be well-deserved celebrations across our school community this evening.”

Assistant headteacher Sophie Grigg added:

“We are again thrilled to see that whether our students come in as academic high-fliers, or initially find their studies a challenge, we help all abilities to do exceedingly well.”