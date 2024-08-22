THE headteacher of a Lichfield school says she is “thrilled” with the results achieved by GCSE students.

Lichfield Cathedral School saw 45% of grades at 9-7, with 25% at 8-9.

Headteacher Sue Hannam said:

“These fantastic results not only reflect the hard work and resilience of our students, but also mark an important milestone as they move on to our Sixth Form. “I speak for everyone, teachers, support staff and governors, when I say that we are excited to continue supporting their academic journey and personal development. “We have worked tirelessly to ensure that each student is well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in Sixth Form and beyond.”

Andrew Harrison, deputy head, added:

“As a non-selective school, it is particularly rewarding to see students achieve such fantastic GCSE results, and their determination to reach and exceed challenging personal goals is both heart-warming and a credit to their strength of character. “These results demonstrate the exceptional quality of teaching we provide and the benefit of having a truly creative, supportive and happy learning environment. “We are deeply appreciative of the teachers, support staff and parents who have been integral to these successes. Their expertise and commitment have played a vital role in guiding students to these remarkable outcomes.”