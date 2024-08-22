STUDENTS across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded about the different options available to them as they prepare to collect their GCSE results.

Youngsters across the country will be finding out how they fared in their exams today (22nd August).

Staffordshire County Council’s careers participation service says it will be available to help students navigate their options and find the path that is right for them.

All young people need to stay in education or training until they are 18, but this does not have to be full time at school or college – they can mix and match with work-based experience, or even become self-employed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education Cllr Jonathan Price said:

“I want to say a huge well done to everyone who collects their GCSE results today – you have worked hard and shown resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, and you should be very proud of your achievements. “To those who don’t get the results they had hoped for, I want to reassure you that this is not the end of the road. There are lots of different options available to you, whether you want to continue your education, start an apprenticeship, or find a job. “You can get advice and support from your school, college, or on our jobs and careers website. “Whatever path you choose, I wish you all the best for your future. You have shown that you can overcome any obstacle, and I have no doubt that you will go on to achieve great things.”

Students can contact the careers participation service at CareersParticipation@staffordshire.gov.uk.