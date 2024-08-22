AN event in Lichfield will give people the chance to have their day on urgent care facilities.

The session at the Guildhall from 10am to midday on 25th September is one of ten taking place across the county.

They are part of an exercise to gather views on local urgent and emergency care services, with people also invited to complete an online survey as part of plans for the roll out of urgent treatment centres (UTC)

Dr Steve Fawcett, a GP and clinical director of urgent and emergency care for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Residents have told us that with the current mix of urgent care services it’s not always clear which is the most appropriate service to use. That means they often go to an emergency department instead, where they will face a long wait if their condition is not a medical emergency. “Urgent care is care which is needed that day, but isn’t an emergency which threatens life or limb. “Our urgent treatment centres will be geared to providing that, offering people help for a range of minor injuries and illnesses. “We have worked with hospital trusts and all other partners to review our services against the nationally mandated standards for UTCs. “The development of UTCs will help make sure patients get seen in the right place at the right time, and this exercise will help us to further develop our plans.”

People can book a space at the Guildhall event here.