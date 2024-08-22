NETHER Stowe School’s students are celebrating successes on GCSE results day.

The cohort, who began secondary education during the Covid lockdowns, were congratulated by staff as they received their grades.

Deputy headteacher Andrew Shaw said:

“We are very proud of the individual success stories for so many of our young people this year.

“We forget sometimes that their life in secondary education was so disrupted by Covid and the subsequent lockdowns.

“So many of our students have gone on to obtain fantastic results that will help them move to the next stage of their educational journey.”