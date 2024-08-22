NETHER Stowe School’s students are celebrating successes on GCSE results day.
The cohort, who began secondary education during the Covid lockdowns, were congratulated by staff as they received their grades.
Deputy headteacher Andrew Shaw said:
“We are very proud of the individual success stories for so many of our young people this year.
“We forget sometimes that their life in secondary education was so disrupted by Covid and the subsequent lockdowns.
“So many of our students have gone on to obtain fantastic results that will help them move to the next stage of their educational journey.”
Assistant headteacher Steve Peace added:
“I’d like to congratulate each of our students for the dedication, hard work and perseverance shown during their time at Nether Stowe.
“It has truly paid off and each grade reflects not just the hours of study and preparation, but also the ability to overcome challenges and excel under pressure.
“This is a significant milestone in the academic journey and opens doors to exciting new opportunities and future successes. Our students should be proud of what they’ve accomplished and be confident on the bright path ahead.
“We look forward to welcoming many of you back in September so we can continue the journey together.”