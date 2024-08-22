An artist's impression of the new property on the site of Yew Tree Cottage in Armitage
PLANS to demolish a property in Armitage to make way for a new home have been unveiled.

The redevelopment proposals for Yew Tree Cottage will also see the removal of a garage and static caravan on the site off Lichfield Road.

If the proposals are given the green light then a four bedroom property would be built.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed replacement comprises a beautifully designed, bespoke dwelling with traditional features in-keeping with the setting.

The property will be built to modern standards and be energy efficient.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

