STUDENTS at a specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Maple Hayes Hall saw 33% of pupils gain five or more GCSEs at grade 4 or above, including English and Maths.

The school hailed the results given the “unique challenges” faced by students with dyslexia.

In English, 80% of pupils scored a grade 4 or above.

Headteacher David Lowe, overseeing his first set of GCSE results at the school having started in the position last September, said:

“This really is a remarkable achievement for our pupils and we are thrilled with how hard they have worked and been able to show how capable they are, and we can’t wait to see where they go next and what they are going to achieve. “

Among the standout success stories is James Robinson, who joined Maple Hayes in Year 5 aged nine – but arrived at the school with a reading age of five years old.

He achieved a 6 in Geography, 5 in Combined Science, 5 in Art and 4 in English Language, Maths, PE and DT.

James said:

“I’m really pleased with my results today. Thank you to Maple Hayes for helping me and I will miss it here.”

His mother Linda added:

“We cannot thank Maple Hayes enough. “I am dyslexic myself and I knew he was from quite an early age. Even though we practised reading every day and his phonics at his former school, he just wasn’t progressing. “I’m so happy he came here and he has done so well with their support. He just needed a different type of support that he had been getting previously. “James has worked really hard, as have the teachers. There isn’t a magic wand to make them achieve, they do have to be willing to work hard so they do well, which James has done – and so have the teachers. I want to thank them too for all their amazing support over the years.”

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal of the school, said:

“Well done to all our GCSE pupils in achieving such a success. We are so proud of their journey over the last few years and want to wish them all the best for the future.”