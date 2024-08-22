LEADERS at a Burntwood school have praised the “remarkable achievements” of GCSE students.

Youngsters from Chase Terrace Academy have joined others across the country in receiving their grades today (22nd August).

Deputy headteacher Jason Cain said:

“This year group has demonstrated exceptional commitment and focus throughout their time with us, growing into outstanding representatives of both our school and the wider community.

“Despite reports of lower grades nationally, our pupils have much to celebrate, and we share their excitement about the incredible opportunities these results have unlocked for their future studies.

“We’re particularly excited that so many of our Year 11 pupils will be continuing their education with us in the Sixth Form.

“However, we also wish every single one of our pupils the very best in whatever path they choose to pursue next.”