LICHFIELD’S vegan market will return to the city centre next month.

The event will feature a range of traders when it takes place between 10.30am and 4pm on 15th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The event brings together a huge variety of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable traders, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and loads more.”

For more details about the Market Square event, visit veganmarkets.co.uk.