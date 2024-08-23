BANK Holiday bargain hunters are being reminded to avoid buying fake goods when visiting car boot sales and markets over the weekend.

Common counterfeit products include hair styling equipment, make up, clothes and footwear.

But Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team is warning that as well as being potentially dangerous, the items cost genuine businesses and put jobs at risk.

Before making a purchase, people are being urged to consider whether a price is too good to be true, check quality on packaging, and think about whether an item would usually be sold at a market or car boot sale.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We all love a bargain – and car boot sales can be the ideal place to pick one up. “But, if you end up with a fake or faulty product, you’ll not only end up out of pocket, but you could end up with items that could be dangerous. “Fake products may seem harmless, but they are ultimately the responsibility of organised criminal networks operating both within the UK and overseas. These same criminals engage in drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other serious crimes. “Think carefully about who you want to give your hard-earned money to. “Following the advice from our Trading Standards team should help keep you safe and help support law abiding businesses at the same time. “We do rely on reports from the public so please report the sale of such goods to the team.”

To report the sale of counterfeit good call 01785 330356.