NEW figures from the RSPCA have revealed an increase in reports of cruelty to dogs in Staffordshire.

Data shows that 1,201 incidents were flagged to the charity last year, compared to 1,057 in 2022.

It comes as the national figures also revealed an 8% increase – meaning the RSPCA now handles an average of 144 calls about cruelty to dogs each day.

The past four years have also seen a 23% increase in reports.

The RSPCA released the figures as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

Chief executive Chris Sherwood said:

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help – we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’. “Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most. “We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. “We know we can’t do this alone – so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That’s why we’ve launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”