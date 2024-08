HAMMERWICH Cricket Club will head to Milford Hall as they continue to target a top half finish.

They go into the game on the back of a six wicket win over Walsall last time out – a result that leaves them seventh in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

But their hosts tomorrow (24th August) will be a tough test as they sit second and are still in with a shot at the title.

Play starts at 12pm.