A LICHFIELD business has appointed a new non-executive director.

Specialist software Cocoon FMS has confirmed Richard Litchfield, managing director of Innovate Freight, will take on the role.

His career in the logistics industry spans more than two decades with the likes of Europa Worldwide Group and Kuehne and Nagel.

Richard said:

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to share my wealth of skills and knowledge across the specialist technology sector for freight and logistics. Having worked with James Blackman from CocoonFMS previously and having met with the rest of the team, we share a similar vision and approach. “Joining CocoonFMS is a perfect opportunity to share my experience and help grow the company.”

James, managing partner at CocoonFMS added:

“Richard’s expertise will add to our existing wealth of knowledge and expertise of IT and logistics. “Our ambition is to be the software supplier of choice to the supply chain and logistics industry by delivering the best technology available – and we’re hoping the Richard will help us to achieve this goal.”