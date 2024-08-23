PEOPLE in Staffordshire are being invited to join efforts to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

The county has become home to a number of those who have fled the war following Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Now a campaign is being launched to mark Ukraine’s independence day tomorrow (24th August).

People are being urged to play music, clap or cheer and then share videos using the #MakeNoiseForUkraine tag.

Cllr Alan White, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Saturday is Ukraine Independence Day and it’s important that we continue to stand together with those affected by the ongoing conflict, both those in their home country and those who have chosen to settle in Staffordshire. “We’d like people to make as much noise as possible to voice our loud and defiant support for Ukraine and celebrate the way of life that they are fighting to defend. “I hope people can join us in making a noise for Ukrainian culture, tradition, language and enduring statehood by sharing their support on social media.”

The county council’s Homes for Ukraine scheme has seen more than 900 people make Staffordshire their temporary home, with more than half of those managing to move into independent accommodation.