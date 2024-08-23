PLANS to open a new school in Lichfield are moving forward with the transfer of the site to Staffordshire County Council.

The primary school, being built to serve families living on the new St John’s Grange housing estate and the south of the city, is set to provide 420 places for pupils when it opens.

Members of the county council’s property sub-committee approved the transfer of the site to the authority from developer Persimmon Homes at their August meeting.

The council is then due to lease the school to an academy or trust and it could open to pupils in September 2025.

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources, said the site would be leased to a school on a 125 year agreement.

Cllr Colin Greatorex has welcomed the new school. He said:

“It will take pressure off the three other primary schools, all of which are on Cherry Orchard. “That will also ease traffic movements there at drop off and pick up times and avoid the need for pupils to be walked across the main road. “The location selected is ideal to service St John’s Grange estate, with its young families in good number.”

Cllr Alan White, who chaired the meeting, said:

“I agree with the comments about relieving the pressure on Cherry Orchard. “It is a single road that has got three schools on it and it’s mayhem at dropping off and picking up time.”