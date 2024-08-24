CHASETOWN will be back in action at home as they prepare for a Bank Holiday weekend double header.

The Scholars entertain Avro this afternoon (24th August) before making the short trip to Hednesford Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Mark Swann’s men are still in search of their first league win of the season having picked up a draw and defeat in the opening games of the campaign.

They head into the clash with Avro on the back of a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup against Ashby Ivanhoe last time out.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.