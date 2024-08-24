CONTRACTORS have been appointed as the next phase of work to convert a former church in Burntwood into a community centre prepares to get underway.

Chase Terrace Methodist Church’s transformation comes after the purchase of the site by Burntwood Town Council.

The authority successfully applied to the government’s Community Ownership Fund which will mean a £220,000 investment in bringing the site up to standard for groups to begin using it.

Bridge Interiors will begin making improvements to access and energy efficiency, as well as modernising the Princess Street building, next week.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It’s wonderful news to finally get contractors on the ground and work has started on our community centre. “I am looking forward to having this fabulous building in full use for the whole of the community. “Giving community groups are place to gather, families a place to create memories and even our own council a place to discuss the future of our phenomenal town.”

It is hoped that the building will be available to hire early next year.

Cllr Sue Woodward said:

“It’s been a long and sometimes rocky road to get to where we are now, but it’s so good to have arrived at this point at last. “We have managed to save a much-loved local building, and we will soon have a brand new community centre to serve local organisations and local residents. That’s a win-win in my book.”