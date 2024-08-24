A DEVELOPER has agreed a partnership with a landlord to deliver affordable homes at a development in Lichfield.

Persimmon Homes and whg will link-up on the St John’s Grange scheme.

It will see 35 new homes – between one and four bedrooms – transferred to whg who will own and manage the properties.

Matthew Vale, assistant director of construction and quality at whg, said:

“We’re thrilled to provide seven homes for shared ownership and 28 for affordable rent at St John’s Grange. “These high-quality homes will provide much-needed options for local people looking for affordable housing solutions. “Our partnership with Persimmon Homes demonstrates our ongoing commitment to addressing the housing challenges in our region and creating thriving, inclusive communities.”

Alastair Stewart, land and planning manager at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“Handing over a portion of our homes at St John’s Grange is the latest example of our successful partnership with whg which is delivering much-needed affordable homes for local families across the West Midlands. “It was great to welcome Matthew to the site to see the positive impact these homes are having in the region. “We’re continuing to work hard to prioritise quality and affordability for all our customers. As well as the homes which have now been transferred, the average price of a Persimmon home is 25% below the market average in England and Wales – extending the opportunity of home ownership to more local families. “We’ll continue to work closely with our local partners to ensure our investment makes a positive difference to communities.”