A LOCAL group has seen its fundraising efforts boosted by support from a Midlands business.

Grace Cares recently hosted the Pimp My Ride event at The Hub at St Mary’s which saw walking frames turned into artwork by schools and colleges

The event showcased the company’s mission to prevent care equipment from going to landfill.

Now Midlands business Cloud Accounting Support Services (CASS) has agreed to match funds raised during the launch.

Paul Barnes, managing director of CASS, said:

“It was truly inspiring to see the creativity and passion that went into each design. The fact that these students were not just creating art, but also helping to save care equipment from landfill, made it all the more special. “Being part of an event filled with over 140 like-minded individuals who want to be the change they wish to see was a moment of pride for all of us at CASS. “I’m proud to have been a part of this event and to have witnessed first-hand the incredible impact Grace Cares is making. “At CASS, we believe in going beyond traditional client support, and this was a perfect example of how we can make a difference together.”

Grace Cares raised a total of £600, which has been matched by CASS to bring the total raised to £1,200.

Hannah Montgomery, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“We are incredibly thankful to CASS for their generosity. “Their matching donation not only boosts our funds but also shows the power of businesses coming together to support important causes. Together, we are making a real difference.”