THE route has been confirmed for the return of the Sheriff’s Ride.

The historic event will return on 7th September with a full ceremonial course for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

Clerk of the course Nick Sedgwick and Simon Price from headline sponsor Arthur Price walked part of the route in preparation for the 471-year-old tradition.

This year will also see cyclists take part alongside those on horseback as they travel the ancient boundaries of the city.

Nick said:

“I was delighted to show Simon around the 2024 course as it changes slightly every year. “The route is about 18 miles and we follow the original county map of Lichfield as close as we can. “The biggest thing this year is that we are riding the full boundary which is the first proper complete Ride since 2019, before Covid. “I’d like to thank all the landowners involved in creating the unique route which travels across where normally no access exists except on this day.”

The Lichfield Shrievalty Association has taken over the management of the event from Lichfield City Council.

There is no more ride lunch, but a fundraising dinner has been added and there will also be a first-ever junior sheriff as Grace Francis takes on the role.

Nick said:

“I’d like to thank Simon and Arthur Price for not only his support, but his vision for the ride. “Simon wanted to make the ride relevant for the next generation. He had so many ideas to get more people involved, help the local economy and make it a real spectacle for Lichfield. The Shrievalty Association will be forever grateful.”

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“The team behind the ride are amazing. I am very grateful to them and they should be very proud of all the work they do for the local community. All volunteers, they give up their time so that Lichfield has a unique event, the only one of its type in the UK. “Road closures, security, vets, crop clearing – it is a huge undertaking and to have the full ride this year is important because it’s going to be a special 2025. “The National Association of City and Town Sheriffs will be holding their 2025 Annual General Meeting and Conference Weekend in Lichfield, bringing large numbers into the area. “The weekend will be an amazing few days to showcase Lichfield not forgetting bringing in new income to local hotels, restaurants and bars.”

The Sheriff’s Ride will start from the Guildhall at 10am on 7th September before covering the 18-mile boundary. They will return to Lichfield Cathedral at around 4.30pm.

For more details on how to support or participate in the event, visit www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.