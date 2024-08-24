A KINGS Bromley woman who is fundraising for a cancer campaign is making a final push to hit her £4,000 charity goal.

Former naval nurse Sally Wagstaff, who has lost two loved ones to cancer, is planning to trek 300km across India on a bicycle – just 11 months after undergoing a total hip replacement – to raise much-needed funds for the Stan Bowley Trust.

With the help of friends, family and colleagues, the mother of two, who heads up Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics in Lichfield city centre, has raised just over £1,500 of her £4,000 target to secure her place on the trek so far.

She is fundraising to equip the Stan Bowley Trust with CyberKnife, a cutting-edge robotic radiotherapy technology which represents a new hope for many cancer patients.

She said:

“I lost my brother several years ago to oesophageal cancer, a very good friend to breast cancer, and I have other family members and friends who have been affected by this devastating disease. “Who knows which of those may have been helped by the CyberKnife?”/”

People can donate to Sally’s fundraising efforts online.