ALREWAS suffered a four wicket defeat at Swarkestone.

The Herons were put in to bat first and struggled to chalk up runs in the early order as the scorecard slipped to 68-5.

William Hodgkinson’s knock of 51 not out gave Alrewas a much-needed boost as they reached 139-8 in their 40 overs.

An early wicket for Craig Swinfield to remove opener Thomas Hamilton for a duck gave the visitors hope, but Swarkestone passed the target for the loss of just six wickets.