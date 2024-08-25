EPISODES of popular BBC One programme Antiques Road Trip filmed in Lichfield will air on TV next month.

The show sees experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Camera crews came to Richard Winterton Auctioneers in October 2023 to capture the bidding.

Five episodes were filmed and will screen on 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th and 13th September.

Each programme airs on BBC One at 3.45pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We had lots of fun hosting the Antiques Road Trip team at Lichfield last October. “Lots of people came along to the sale and we can’t wait to watch the programmes.”