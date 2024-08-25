CHASETOWN picked up all three points with a comfortable home win against Avro.

The Scholars did all of the damage in the first half with three goals without reply.

It took until the 27th minute for the deadlock to be broken when George Cater cut inside and fired into the top corner.

And it didn’t take long for the advantage to be doubled when Joe Dunne’s effort found the net.

The third goal came on the stroke of half-time as Jack Langston slotted home in a one-on-one.

A fourth almost came early in the second half when Ben Lund fired just wide.

Avro’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when they were reduced to ten men after Deane Smalley collected a second yellow.

Things went from bad to worse in the final minute for the visitors as they had a second player sent off.