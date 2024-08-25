A CONCERT in aid of Lichfield Foodbank is being staged in Shenstone.

The performance by Stonnall Singers, the Walsall Harmonic Male Voice Choir and Breezy Reeds clarinet trio will take place at the village church at 4pm on 15th September.

The concert will feature music from the shows and well known hits by the likes of Simon and Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Fats Waller.

A spokesperson said:

“What better way to spend a pleasant Sunday afternoon in late summer? And all in support of our very own local food bank.”

Tickets are £10 each and can be booked by calling Graham on 01543 483138, Bob on 01543 480033 or Veronica on 01543 480756.