HAMMERWICH Cricket Club suffered disappointment as they went down by five wickets at Milford Hall.

The visitors set a competitive total of 176-6 as Callum Brodrick and Benjamin Novis top-scored with 38 and 37 respectively.

But Milford Hall opener Dominic Afford’s 64 gave his side a solid foundation as they passed the target for the loss of just five wickets.

Brodrick and Todd Reeves were the pick of the Hammerwich bowlers with two wickets apiece.